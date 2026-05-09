Survey finds 73% of US employers using AI for hiring
AI is quickly taking over the hiring process in the US with a 2026 survey showing that 73% of employers now use algorithms to help pick new hires.
Most companies (65%) let AI filter out job applications before a human even looks at them, and some say these systems reject more than three-quarters of applicants right off the bat.
US employers split on AI fairness
While AI speeds things up, nearly half of employers admit it sometimes rejects people they might have chosen themselves.
Beyond hiring, over half are using AI to rethink job roles and company structure, but there's still debate about whether algorithms can truly judge things like leadership or emotional intelligence.
When it comes to layoffs, only about half trust AI to be fair, while many remain unsure if machines can make those tough calls responsibly.