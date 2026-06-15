Survey: Indian firms prioritize privacy, ethics and digital identities
With AI technology picking up speed in India, companies are focusing more on following local laws and keeping things ethical.
A recent survey shows their biggest worries are privacy, ethics, and managing digital identities.
For example, Bandhan Bank is considering Reserve Bank of India's AI framework as a starting point to make sure its AI deployment is responsible, comprehensive, scalable and ethical.
Global standards shape Indian AI governance
Even though local rules come first, global guidelines like GDPR and NIST still shape how Indian firms handle AI.
Aviva India mixes these standards with human checks for fair decision-making, but moving everything to local cloud systems can be tough.
Cisco India and South Asia CTO Sandeep Agarwal say visibility, security, policy enforcement, and governance capabilities are must-haves, while legal expert Shahana Chatterji says secure IDs, kill switches for rogue AI, and immutable audit logs are must-haves to keep things in check.