Survey: Indian firms prioritize privacy, ethics and digital identities

Global standards shape Indian AI governance

Even though local rules come first, global guidelines like GDPR and NIST still shape how Indian firms handle AI.

Aviva India mixes these standards with human checks for fair decision-making, but moving everything to local cloud systems can be tough.

Cisco India and South Asia CTO Sandeep Agarwal say visibility, security, policy enforcement, and governance capabilities are must-haves, while legal expert Shahana Chatterji says secure IDs, kill switches for rogue AI, and immutable audit logs are must-haves to keep things in check.