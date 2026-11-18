Surya Sarathi Das 1st from NCBS wins Google PhD Fellowship
Surya Sarathi Das, a Ph.D. student at Bengaluru's NCBS, just made history as the first from his institute to win the 2026 Google Ph.D. Fellowship.
His work uses AI and digital pathology to predict if cervical cancer might come back, potentially making life-saving risk checks more accessible.
Das aims to detect HPV markers
Das is one of 148 early-career researchers worldwide selected for the 2026 Google PhD Fellowship.
With this support, he's aiming to spot key HPV DNA changes linked to tumor behavior and relapse risk, hoping his AI models will help doctors in places with fewer resources catch problems sooner.