Technology

Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 03, 2022, 03:35 pm 1 min read

Svante Pääbo was born in 1955 in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo credit: Yale University)

Svante Pääbo, a Swedish scientist who specializes in evolutionary genetics, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this year. This is the first of several prizes to be announced in the coming weeks. Last year, the award was won by David Julius and Ardem Paatapoutian. The Nobel Prize for Physiology is awarded by a committee elected by the Karolinska Institute, Sweden.

Research Pääbo is known for work on genomes of extinct hominins

Pääbo won the Nobel Prize "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." He is known for being one of the founders of paleogenetics. He has worked extensively on the Neanderthal genome. He is also credited with discovering Denisova, a previously unknown hominin. Pääbo will receive his award along with other prize winners at a ceremony in December in Stockholm.