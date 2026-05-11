Swaasa AI finds 15% more TB cases in Andhra Pradesh

Salcit Technologies to expand Swaasa

Swaasa doesn't need fancy machines or specialists, just a phone and a cough.

It's already helping catch other lung issues like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), too.

After its success in East Godavari, Salcit Technologies aims to expand it across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, giving more people quick access to life-saving care right where they live.