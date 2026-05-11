Swaasa AI finds 15% more TB cases in Andhra Pradesh
Technology
Meet Swaasa, an AI-powered app that's making TB checks way easier in Andhra Pradesh.
Health workers used just their smartphones and the app to screen close to 8,000 people, finding 15% more TB cases than usual.
The coolest part? Swaasa picked up early cases even when people didn't have symptoms.
Salcit Technologies to expand Swaasa
Swaasa doesn't need fancy machines or specialists, just a phone and a cough.
It's already helping catch other lung issues like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), too.
After its success in East Godavari, Salcit Technologies aims to expand it across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, giving more people quick access to life-saving care right where they live.