Swiggy launches 24/7 helpline and in-app 'Food safety' help channel
Technology
Swiggy just rolled out a 24/7 helpline and a new "Food Safety" channel within its in-app help section to make it easier for users to report any food safety worries.
This update comes as food delivery platforms face more checks from the FSSAI, and Swiggy wants to make sure complaints get sorted out quickly.
Sidharth Bhakoo: feedback to improve hygiene
Swiggy's Chief Business Officer, Sidharth Bhakoo, Swiggy Food Marketplace, says customer feedback is key for spotting and fixing problems.
The company will use insights from these new channels to catch trends, tackle repeat issues, and work with restaurants on better hygiene.
These features build on Swiggy's ongoing efforts, like promoting good ingredients and regular partner training, to keep your orders safe.