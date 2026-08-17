Swiggy launches Guru AI assistant to boost restaurant partners' profits

Guru is launching in more than 720 cities and will reach more than 270,000 restaurants, from tiny local spots to big chains.

It checks over 30 business metrics like order volume and average order value, gives menu-level insights, helps manage ads or discounts via chat prompts, and even sorts out payout details.

As Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor puts it, "With Guru, we are introducing an intuitive, AI-first assistant that redefines daily restaurant management, providing 24x7 support, faster query resolution, and actionable performance insights that help grow their business," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace.