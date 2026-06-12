Swiss scientists find GRK2 may drive Alzheimer's disease progression
Technology
Scientists in Switzerland have found that a faulty enzyme called GRK2 might play a big role in how Alzheimer's disease develops.
When this enzyme builds up, it damages brain cells' energy supply and leads to more of the proteins linked to Alzheimer's.
This opens up some real hope for new ways to treat the disease.
Compound 10 protects neurons in mice
To tackle the problem, researchers created Compound 10, a drug candidate that stops GRK2 from clumping up.
In mouse studies, it helped protect brain cells, kept mitochondria healthier, and reduced those troublesome Alzheimer's proteins. There are even hints it could slow aging effects.
While it's early days and human trials are still needed, this could be a promising step forward for future treatments.