Swiss scientists find GRK2 may drive Alzheimer's disease progression

Compound 10 protects neurons in mice

To tackle the problem, researchers created Compound 10, a drug candidate that stops GRK2 from clumping up.

In mouse studies, it helped protect brain cells, kept mitochondria healthier, and reduced those troublesome Alzheimer's proteins. There are even hints it could slow aging effects.

While it's early days and human trials are still needed, this could be a promising step forward for future treatments.