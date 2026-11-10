Swiss team builds robotic hand that walks on fingertips
A team from Switzerland has built a robotic hand that literally walks on its fingertips: think "Thing" from The Addams Family.
Weighing just 816gm, this gadget can stroll across different surfaces, push stuff around, and even pick itself up if it falls.
It's designed to reach spots where regular robots can't go.
ETH Zurich hand uses reinforcement learning
Created by ETH Zurich researchers, the hand runs on its own battery and uses a motion sensor plus a tiny computer to move independently.
It learns how to walk using reinforcement learning, basically lots of trial and error, to handle tricky ground like grass or stone.
The team hopes this tech will help robots explore tight spaces, opening up new possibilities for future robotics.