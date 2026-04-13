SwitchBot launches rechargeable bot with USB-C and accessible battery
Technology
SwitchBot just dropped a new version of its popular button-pressing robot, but this time you can recharge it instead of swapping out batteries.
For $33.99, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable keeps all the handy features (like sticking onto buttons or switches and using a retractable arm), but now charges via USB-C.
Plus, you can easily pop open the front panel to access the battery when needed.
Rechargeable bot lasts about 6 months
Here's the catch: while the original lasted up to 600 days on one disposable battery (with light use), this rechargeable model runs about six months per charge if used daily.
Still, it's a win for anyone wanting less waste and fewer trips hunting for batteries, making smart home upgrades a bit greener and more convenient.