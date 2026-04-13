SwitchBot launches rechargeable bot with USB-C and accessible battery Technology Apr 13, 2026

SwitchBot just dropped a new version of its popular button-pressing robot, but this time you can recharge it instead of swapping out batteries.

For $33.99, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable keeps all the handy features (like sticking onto buttons or switches and using a retractable arm), but now charges via USB-C.

Plus, you can easily pop open the front panel to access the battery when needed.