SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan drops to $89.99 for Prime Day

Quiet operation with SwitchBot Hub control

This fan runs quietly (28 to 50 dB), making it great for bedrooms or study spaces.

You can turn it on or off using Alexa, Siri, or Google Home if you have the SwitchBot Hub, but speed and direction are set with onboard controls or its handy remote, which is surrounded by an optional night light.

The battery lasts about two hours at max settings; on lower speeds, it'll run overnight. Plus, you can plug in a USB-C power bank for longer use if needed.