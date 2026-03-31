Sydney researchers link small changes to 10% lower heart risk

Study finds 57% lower heart risk

Researchers tracked over 53,000 people using wearables and food surveys.

Those who got 8-9 hours of sleep, exercised around 42 minutes daily, and ate well slashed their risk by more than half (57%)!

The habits are connected too: moving more helped people sleep better.

The findings (published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology) suggest even small changes can make a real difference, and digital tools might help build these habits into your routine.