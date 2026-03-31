Sydney researchers link small changes to 10% lower heart risk
A new University of Sydney study says you don't need a total life overhaul to protect your heart.
Just a few extra minutes of sleep (11) , some moderate-to-vigorous movement (about 4.5), and an extra one-quarter cup of vegetables each day were linked to a 10% drop in risk for heart attack, stroke, and heart failure over eight years.
Study finds 57% lower heart risk
Researchers tracked over 53,000 people using wearables and food surveys.
Those who got 8-9 hours of sleep, exercised around 42 minutes daily, and ate well slashed their risk by more than half (57%)!
The habits are connected too: moving more helped people sleep better.
The findings (published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology) suggest even small changes can make a real difference, and digital tools might help build these habits into your routine.