Symani Surgical System and ET awards spotlight AI microsurgery breakthroughs

AI-powered tech is stepping up in the operating room, especially for super delicate surgeries.

The Symani Surgical System is a notable innovation in microsurgery; the ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 recognize breakthroughs in healthcare, and the system lets surgeons control robotic arms that can repair blood vessels thinner than a hair, down to 0.1mm.

Its motion-scaling and tremor-filtering features basically turn a surgeon's hands into ultra-steady, miniaturized tools.