Syngenta launches voice enabled AI chatbot at Hyderabad facility

Camilla Corsi hears women farmers' challenges

During her visit, Camilla Corsi (global head of R and D) spent time with women farmers in Hyderabad, listening to their stories and challenges.

She was genuinely impressed by how Syngenta's scientific advances are making a real difference for farmers.

At Syngenta, innovation begins in the field, with farmers at the center, she said.

The new chatbot and her visit highlight Syngenta's commitment to using technology that actually helps people on the ground.