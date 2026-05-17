Syngenta launches voice enabled AI chatbot at Hyderabad facility
Technology
Syngenta, a big name in agriculture, just launched a voice-enabled AI chatbot at its Hyderabad facility.
The goal? Make it easier for their teams to find information and stay connected.
This move is part of Syngenta's push to use smarter tech and work more efficiently.
Camilla Corsi hears women farmers' challenges
During her visit, Camilla Corsi (global head of R and D) spent time with women farmers in Hyderabad, listening to their stories and challenges.
She was genuinely impressed by how Syngenta's scientific advances are making a real difference for farmers.
At Syngenta, innovation begins in the field, with farmers at the center, she said.
The new chatbot and her visit highlight Syngenta's commitment to using technology that actually helps people on the ground.