Synthesia launches roleplay sessions to train workplace conversations with AI
Technology
Synthesia released Roleplay Sessions, a training tool where you can practice tricky workplace chats (think sales pitches or performance reviews) with AI avatars.
These avatars act out real scenarios and give you feedback, so you can actually improve your skills, not just watch a video.
Roleplay sessions popular with major corporations
Roleplay Sessions is already popular with major corporations for training sales teams and building leadership skills.
While it started out for big businesses, Synthesia plans to roll it out soon for smaller companies, schools, and even individuals as prices go down.
Future updates could include things like job interview practice too.