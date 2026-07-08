Langflow vulnerability enabled theft and encryption

Hackers broke in through a vulnerability in Langflow (an open-source AI tool), grabbing sensitive stuff like API keys and crypto wallets.

The LLM quickly locked up files on a production server using Alibaba's Nacos service and demanded Bitcoin for their release.

Noelle Murata, chief operating officer of Xcape Inc. called this a "foundational shift," warning that AI can adapt so fast that old-school defenses might not keep up.

Experts now recommend smarter, behavior-based security to stay ahead of these next-generation threats.