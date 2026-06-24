T Coronae Borealis could erupt any day, visible without telescope

T CrB could match Polaris brightness

T CrB is a recurring nova that erupts about every 80 years, thanks to its white dwarf pulling material from a red giant neighbor.

The last explosion was way back in 1946. This time, T CrB could shine as bright as Polaris for about a week.

To catch it, look for Epsilon Coronae Borealis in the semicircular cluster and scan one degree to the lower right.

This cosmic show will not come around again for decades.