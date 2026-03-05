Taara's laser internet is way faster than fiber

Taara, which graduated from Alphabet's X and whose technology originated in Project Loon, is making high-speed internet way more accessible by beaming data through lasers instead of traditional cables. Their tech delivers up to 20 Gbps (Lightbridge / Lightbridge Pro) and up to 25 Gbps (Taara Beam) over long distances—no digging or spectrum licenses required.

Taara Photonics Recently announced, Taara Photonics packs over 1,000 tiny laser emitters into finger-sized modules.

This lets them steer laser beams electronically—no moving parts needed—which means faster setup and less maintenance.

Taara Beam Taara Beam, the first product built on the Taara Photonics platform, is a shoebox-sized device that can push 25 Gbps both ways over 10km with barely any lag.

You can stick it on rooftops or poles in a few hours—perfect for city networks or powering things like 5G.