Taara's laser internet is way faster than fiber
Taara, which graduated from Alphabet's X and whose technology originated in Project Loon, is making high-speed internet way more accessible by beaming data through lasers instead of traditional cables.
Their tech delivers up to 20 Gbps (Lightbridge / Lightbridge Pro) and up to 25 Gbps (Taara Beam) over long distances—no digging or spectrum licenses required.
Taara Photonics
Recently announced, Taara Photonics packs over 1,000 tiny laser emitters into finger-sized modules.
This lets them steer laser beams electronically—no moving parts needed—which means faster setup and less maintenance.
Taara Beam
Taara Beam, the first product built on the Taara Photonics platform, is a shoebox-sized device that can push 25 Gbps both ways over 10km with barely any lag.
You can stick it on rooftops or poles in a few hours—perfect for city networks or powering things like 5G.
Already live in over 20 countries
Taara's already live in 20 countries with big names like Airtel and Vodafone.
The system even works across rivers and mountains.
Plus, if there's fog or rain, their Lightbridge Pro automatically switches to backup modes to keep you connected nearly all the time.