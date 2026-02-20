Tackling climate change could save millions of lives: Study
Taking bold steps against climate change could save about 1.32 million lives every year by 2040, according to new research from Cardiff University.
The study looked at how cutting air pollution (specifically PM2.5) across 168 countries can prevent early deaths, using NASA satellite data and advanced models to track pollution.
Developing countries to gain most
Developing countries stand to gain the most if the world chooses a sustainable path; the paper notes that about 0.76 in SSP1-26 refers to the fraction of co-benefits for developing countries that originate externally, not their share of total health benefits.
Asia would see the biggest impact thanks to its huge population, while Africa's gains depend heavily on what other countries do.
The researchers warn that if climate efforts are fragmented, some regions might actually end up more dependent on others for clean air.
Real impact on people's lives
This isn't just about numbers—it's about real people breathing easier and living longer if we act together on climate change.
The study suggests tracking cross-border pollution is key to making sure everyone gets a fair shot at cleaner air and healthier futures.