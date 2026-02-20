Tackling climate change could save millions of lives: Study

Developing countries to gain most

Developing countries stand to gain the most if the world chooses a sustainable path; the paper notes that about 0.76 in SSP1-26 refers to the fraction of co-benefits for developing countries that originate externally, not their share of total health benefits.

Asia would see the biggest impact thanks to its huge population, while Africa's gains depend heavily on what other countries do.

The researchers warn that if climate efforts are fragmented, some regions might actually end up more dependent on others for clean air.