Taiwan Excellence to showcase AI, smart tech at Convergence India Expo

Things kick off with a press conference on March 23 at 12:30pm leaders from top Taiwanese companies like ADLINK, IBASE, Lanner, Phison, and Wincomm will share how Taiwan is helping build India's AI infrastructure.

Seventeen Taiwanese companies, including names like AAEON, ASUSTOR, Chimei Motors, and Zyxel, will showcase cool solutions in Edge AI, industrial computing, high-speed storage, future connectivity, and smart mobility. Plus, five brand-new AI products are launching during the event.

About the Convergence India Expo

Convergence India Expo is one of India's premier technology and digital infrastructure exhibitions. It spotlights the latest in tech—think future connectivity and smart cities—and helps strengthen business ties between Taiwan and India (their trade hit $12.5 billion last year).

If you're into tech or just want to see what's next for AI in India, this expo is worth keeping an eye on.