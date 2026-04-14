Taiwan scientists identify new legless lizard after over 100 years
Technology
Scientists in Taiwan have finally identified a new legless lizard species, Dopasia formosensis, after more than 100 years of scientific uncertainty.
Thanks to careful research using old specimens and fresh fieldwork, this unique reptile now has its own spot in the animal kingdom.
Dopasia formosensis has movable eyelids
Unlike snakes, Dopasia formosensis has tiny ear openings and eyelids that actually move.
It lives high up in Taiwan's cool mountain forests, hiding under leaf piles and a thick canopy.
Now that it's officially recognized, conservationists can focus on protecting this rare lizard and help preserve Taiwan's one-of-a-kind wildlife.