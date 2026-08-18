Taiwan study finds citrus compound hesperetin may reverse liver aging
Technology
A new study says hesperetin, a natural compound in citrus fruits, could actually help reverse aging in the liver.
Researchers from Taiwan found that hesperetin boosts a key gene (CISD2) that keeps your liver healthy but usually fades as you get older.
Hesperetin improved livers of older mice
When scientists gave hesperetin to older mice for five months, their livers started looking and acting more like those of young mice, with less damage and inflammation.
Tests on human liver samples showed similar age-related declines in important genes, hinting this citrus boost might work for people too.
While more research is needed before you reach for extra oranges, the findings suggest a future where citrus compounds could help keep our livers younger for longer.