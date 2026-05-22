Take-Two confirms 'Grand Theft Auto VI' release November 19 2026
Technology
After lots of waiting and rumors, Grand Theft Auto VI finally has a release date: November 19, 2026.
Take-Two Interactive confirmed the news, ending speculation about more delays after the game was pushed back from its original 2025 schedule.
Marketing will kick off this summer, so expect plenty of teasers soon.
Duval and Caminos playable protagonists
This time, you'll play as two main characters: Jason Duval, trying to leave crime behind, and Lucia Caminos, the series' first female lead who's fighting for a better future in prison.
Their romance shapes the story.
The action unfolds, with Fans everywhere are buzzing for details on preorders and pricing as launch gets closer!