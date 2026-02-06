Take-Two confirms GTA VI isn't being made by AI

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick just confirmed that GTA VI is being built entirely by people, not AI. He said there's "zero part" for generative AI in the game's development—even as other studios are turning to AI to speed things up and cut costs.

No AI in GTA VI's world-building Zelnick explained that Rockstar is crafting the game's world "building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood."

So while Take-Two uses some AI tools for efficiency elsewhere, all the creative work in GTA VI comes straight from real artists and designers.

Rockstar sticking with hand-crafted worlds Rockstar believes hand-made worlds and thoughtful design choices are what make their games stand out.

They're sticking with this approach to deliver a more immersive experience for players—going against the industry trend of letting AI handle creative tasks.