TakeMe2Space launching India's 1st networked orbital data center by 2028
Technology
A Hyderabad-based company called TakeMe2Space is planning to send India's first networked orbital data center into space by 2028, hitching a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The project aims to shake up how we manage and process space data, making things faster and more efficient.
Generation-2 satellites network via optical links
The heart of this mission is the Generation-2 satellites, each packed with NVIDIA GPUs, powered by 1,500W of computing capacity, and able to store up to 100TB of data.
Thanks to their optical link technology, these satellites will work together as one big network instead of acting alone, opening up new possibilities for handling complex space data.