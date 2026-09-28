TakeMe2Space says MOI-1A is India's 1st orbital computing satellite
Indian startup TakeMe2Space is about to make history by launching MOI-1A, which TakeMe2Space says is the country's first orbital computing satellite, on October 1.
Hitching a ride with SpaceX, this satellite will process data in space using NVIDIA Orin NX chips: think of it as a mini data center orbiting above us.
TakeMe2Space customers can upload AI models
MOI-1A already has 23 customers lined up from fields like agriculture, mining, and insurance who'll use its AI-powered data crunching.
Users can upload their own AI models for results from space.
Founder Ronak Samantray says bigger, networked satellites are coming by 2027 to boost computing power, and TakeMe2Space also aims to offer cold storage in orbit for critical data.
TakeMe2Space designs and manufactures most satellite subsystems in India, but chips, solar cells and propulsion systems are sourced externally, a sign that TakeMe2Space is thinking big and building global connections.