TakeMe2Space says MOI-1A is India's 1st orbital computing satellite

MOI-1A already has 23 customers lined up from fields like agriculture, mining, and insurance who'll use its AI-powered data crunching.

Users can upload their own AI models for results from space.

Founder Ronak Samantray says bigger, networked satellites are coming by 2027 to boost computing power, and TakeMe2Space also aims to offer cold storage in orbit for critical data.

TakeMe2Space designs and manufactures most satellite subsystems in India, but chips, solar cells and propulsion systems are sourced externally, a sign that TakeMe2Space is thinking big and building global connections.