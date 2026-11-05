Tamil Nadu, IITM Pravartak sign MoU on AI data center
Tamil Nadu is joining forces with IIT Madras to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) data center.
The deal was made official on November 5, 2026, through a memorandum of understanding between the state's electronics corporation and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.
The big idea? Set up a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) to get the state's data systems ready for AI.
PMU to make government applications AI-ready
The PMU will help upgrade the government's data center so that public services can use AI more smoothly and efficiently.
This move will help evaluate the existing State Data Centre, make government applications AI-ready, and plan migration to a new AI-ready facility.
At the signing event, Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, and Digital Services, R. Kumar, called it a major step forward for tech in the state, with top officials from both sides showing their support.