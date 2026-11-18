After you file a complaint online, you'll get an SMS asking you to drop by your local police station within three days so your case can be officially registered.

Senior police officers will monitor the progress of e-CSR complaints and the number of cases subsequently converted into regular CSRs or FIRs.

Following positive feedback from their recent e-FIR setup for cybercrimes, the e-FIR facility would soon be extended to cases involving missing or stolen mobile phones and two-wheelers.

Aggarwal reassures that only genuine cases will move forward, so false complaints won't slip through.