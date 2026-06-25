Tashi Network and DroneVerse test autonomous drone swarms in Delhi
Tashi Network and DroneVerse just wrapped up a 72-hour field test of autonomous drone swarms in Delhi, marking a big leap for India's defense tech.
These drones managed to secure a huge simulated area, even when faced with jamming and patchy communication, by working together through a decentralized mesh network.
Humans set the mission goals, but the drones handled the details themselves.
Drones scout strike amid electronic warfare
During the trial, the drones took on tasks like scouting, striking targets, and quickly adapting under electronic warfare conditions.
Both companies say their systems can keep going even if some drones drop out.
This success lines up with global trends, like the US Pentagon's push for smarter unmanned combat tech, and shows India is serious about building its own advanced drone capabilities.