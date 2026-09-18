Tata Electronics, L&T join hands to make chips in India

The partnership will explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities across Tata Electronics's range of fab process technologies and packaging solutions.

This will be done for LTSCT's current and future product portfolio.

The collaboration also emphasizes design-to-fabrication optimizations to enable efficient large-scale manufacturing.

"Semiconductor leadership will increasingly be defined not just by design breakthroughs but by the ability to industrialize those designs through advanced packaging and manufacturing," said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive of L&T Semiconductor Technologies.