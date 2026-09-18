Tata Electronics, L&T join hands to make chips in India
What's the story
Tata Electronics and L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) have announced a strategic deal to boost domestic semiconductor chip production for global markets. The collaboration aims to establish local design and manufacturing capabilities for next-generation products in the automotive, industrial, security, communications, and intelligent-edge sectors. The alliance will leverage LTSCT's fabless chip design innovation with Tata Electronics's semiconductor packaging and foundry capabilities.
Collaboration
The partnership will explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities
The partnership will explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities across Tata Electronics's range of fab process technologies and packaging solutions.
This will be done for LTSCT's current and future product portfolio.
The collaboration also emphasizes design-to-fabrication optimizations to enable efficient large-scale manufacturing.
"Semiconductor leadership will increasingly be defined not just by design breakthroughs but by the ability to industrialize those designs through advanced packaging and manufacturing," said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive of L&T Semiconductor Technologies.
Strategic move
Next-generation semiconductor products can be designed in India
Kumar further added that this partnership is a major step toward building capabilities in India.
He stressed the importance of industrializing designs via advanced packaging and manufacturing, saying, "At LTSCT, we see this as India's opportunity to move up the value chain."
The partnership with Tata Electronics will ensure that the next-generation semiconductor products can be designed in India and delivered to global markets quickly and reliably.