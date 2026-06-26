Tata Electronics has also reported the incident to the Indian government

Tata Electronics probes major data breach involving Apple, Tesla

By Akash Pandey 06:25 pm Jun 26, 202606:25 pm

What's the story

Tata Electronics, a major Indian supplier for Apple, is dealing with a major data breach. The incident has resulted in the exposure of thousands of confidential client files on the dark web. In response, Tata has tightened internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant for a forensic audit, according to Reuters. The company has also reported the incident to the Indian government and its clients.