Tata Electronics probes major data breach involving Apple, Tesla
What's the story
Tata Electronics, a major Indian supplier for Apple, is dealing with a major data breach. The incident has resulted in the exposure of thousands of confidential client files on the dark web. In response, Tata has tightened internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant for a forensic audit, according to Reuters. The company has also reported the incident to the Indian government and its clients.
Cyber attack
Data leaked on dark web allegedly by World Leaks
The data breach was allegedly carried out by a ransomware group called World Leaks. The group has claimed that it has leaked over 200,000 files on the dark web, including what appear to be component design papers from Apple and Tesla, Reuters reported. Both companies are clients of Tata Electronics.
Additional leaks
Breach affects Tata's internal systems
The data leak also reportedly includes at least 16 files and folders of purported documents from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and 23 from Qualcomm. Both companies manufacture parts for iPhones. After discovering the breach, Tata Electronics tightened internal security measures across all its facilities to restrict remote access to sensitive internal tools, like those used for placing purchase orders, only to select employees.
Information
Investigation into the breach is ongoing
Tata Electronics has also made its official network access more strictly regulated when employees access it from outside the company's facilities. Apple is working closely with Tata on both immediate and long-term measures after this incident. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
Company profile
About Tata Electronics
Tata Electronics is a part of the salt-to-aviation Tata conglomerate. It was established in 2020 and has business interests in semiconductors and other electronics. The company is one of Apple's key Indian suppliers and plays a crucial role in the US tech giant's plan to shift more iPhone production outside China.