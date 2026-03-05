Tata Elxsi's AI platform speeds up automotive software development
Technology
Tata Elxsi just launched DevStudio.ai, an AI-powered platform designed to speed up and simplify how car software gets built.
It's aimed at car makers, top suppliers, and chip companies—helping them manage everything from requirements to testing with full traceability.
How it works
DevStudio.ai uses collaborative AI agents that work with popular tools like MATLAB and Jira, making it easy to fit into existing workflows.
You can run it on the cloud or keep things secure with an on-premise setup.
Improving productivity
Big auto brands in North America, Japan, and India are already using DevStudio.ai for things like infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems.
Early results? Faster launches and better productivity—without cutting corners on quality.