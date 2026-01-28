Tata Memorial Hospital's new AI mammography: A big step for breast cancer screening

Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai just rolled out a high-tech Digital Mammography Machine powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D Tomosynthesis. The goal? Make breast cancer checks faster, smarter, and more accurate—especially as cases are rising among Indian women.

What makes this machine special? This isn't your regular mammogram. It has advanced imaging components and uses 3D imaging to spot issues even in dense breast tissue.

The AI helps catch abnormalities early, making the whole process smoother for both patients and doctors.

How does AI actually help? AI boosts accuracy so fewer people need repeat scans and results come quicker—meaning treatment can start sooner if needed.

As Dr. Sudeep Gupta puts it, early screening really can save lives; Dr. CS Pramesh says this tech is a big upgrade for their services.