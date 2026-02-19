Tata-OpenAI, Google partnerships headline India AI Impact Summit day 1

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, drawing over 250,000 visitors and some of the world's biggest tech names—think OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and NVIDIA. French President Emmanuel Macron and the UN Secretary-General were scheduled to address the summit later. Here's what stood out on day one.

Tata, OpenAI to set up India's 1st massive AI data center Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to build India's first massive AI data center (starting at 100 MW and set to grow), using cutting-edge chips for cars.

Meanwhile, Google dropped a huge $15 billion investment into India's AI infrastructure and announced the America-India Connect initiative to deliver new strategic fiber-optic routes connecting the US, India, and beyond.

BharatGen Param2 launched supporting 22 languages India launched its own BharatGen Param2 model supporting 22 languages with cool multimodal features.

Homegrown startup Sarvam AI was highlighted as an indigenous platform focused on Indic language optimization and related use cases.

It's a big step for making advanced tech more accessible across the country.

MANAV vision for inclusive AI PM Modi called for democratizing AI and presented India's MANAV Vision, focusing on inclusion and welfare.

Union Minister Vaishnaw laid out a vision for an affordable yet powerful Indian AI ecosystem tackling real-world issues like healthcare and climate.