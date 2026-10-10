Tavus's Griffin AI nears Turing test after mock job interview
Griffin, a new AI from Bay Area startup Tavus, managed to convince 48% of people in a mock job interview that they were talking to a real person.
Of those who thought their interviewer was human, participants were 79% confident, on average.
This puts Griffin close to passing the Turing Test, the classic challenge for whether an AI can act convincingly human.
Tavus's Griffin handles interruptions and cues
Griffin's avatars generate lifelike faces and gestures on the fly, and even things like blinking, breathing, and moving chairs look natural.
Tavus company CEO and co-founder Hassaan Raza says Griffin goes beyond traditional AI by responding to all kinds of cues.
The tech can handle topic changes and interruptions too, making it useful for things like tutoring or student support.
Tavus thinks this could change how we interact with AI at school or work.