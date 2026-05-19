Taylor Wilson, 14, builds working fusion reactor in parents' garage
Taylor Wilson, a 14-year-old from Arkansas, actually built a working nuclear fusion reactor right in his parents' garage.
He pursued a nuclear fusion project, and his passion took him from tinkering at home to working in a university lab at the University of Nevada, Reno, under the watchful eye of professor Ron Phaneuf.
Wilson's fusor produced neutrons for research
Taylor's device is called a fusor and uses inertial electrostatic confinement, not for energy production, but for scientific research.
He managed to achieve real nuclear fusion and produced neutrons, which experts say is a big deal for someone his age.
His work followed strict scientific protocols and has been officially recognized by researchers, showing what curiosity and determination can accomplish, even in complex fields like nuclear science.