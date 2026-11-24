TCL Black Friday picture frame TVs discounted up to $800
TCL is dropping big Black Friday deals on its ultra-thin Picture Frame TVs, with discounts reaching $800.
The standout 75-inch QLED 75A300L now goes for $1,197.99 and packs a sharp 144-hertz QLED display with Dolby Vision.
These TVs are just 1.1-inch thick and come ready to mount flush against your wall, so they look more like art than tech.
TCL challenges Samsung's The Frame
All these TVs run Google TV, making it easy to stream, search, and sync up with Android devices or Google Home.
The sale also covers the QD-Mini LED 400U series, which gets super bright (up to 2,500 nits) and keeps things smooth at a 144-hertz refresh rate.
Prices start at $649.99 for a 55-inch model and top out at $1,497.99 if you want the massive 85-inch version.
With these features and prices, TCL is giving Samsung's The Frame some real competition this year.