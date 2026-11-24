All these TVs run Google TV, making it easy to stream, search, and sync up with Android devices or Google Home.

The sale also covers the QD-Mini LED 400U series, which gets super bright (up to 2,500 nits) and keeps things smooth at a 144-hertz refresh rate.

Prices start at $649.99 for a 55-inch model and top out at $1,497.99 if you want the massive 85-inch version.

With these features and prices, TCL is giving Samsung's The Frame some real competition this year.