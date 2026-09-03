TCL launches 1st Nxtpaper OLED phone P80 Ultra in Europe
TCL just dropped its first Nxtpaper OLED phone, the P80 Ultra, in Europe.
It packs a 6.83-inch OLED screen with sharp 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an anti-glare coating.
The OLED panel hits up to 3,200 nits brightness.
There's also a handy Nxtpaper Key that switches the display to "Max Ink Mode," basically turning everything monochrome for easier reading and fewer distractions.
P80 Ultra priced at €549
Max Ink Mode isn't just for looks: it stretches battery life to seven days of use or 26 days on standby.
The P80 Ultra runs Android 16 with four years of promised updates and costs €549 (about $635).
It's available now in Europe, coming to Latin America next month and the US after that.
TCL also unveiled two more models: the P80 Pro (similar but without a telephoto camera) and the base P80 (no Nxtpaper tech), both running Android 16 too.