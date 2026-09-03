TCL launches 1st Nxtpaper OLED phone P80 Ultra in Europe

Max Ink Mode isn't just for looks: it stretches battery life to seven days of use or 26 days on standby.

The P80 Ultra runs Android 16 with four years of promised updates and costs €549 (about $635).

It's available now in Europe, coming to Latin America next month and the US after that.

TCL also unveiled two more models: the P80 Pro (similar but without a telephoto camera) and the base P80 (no Nxtpaper tech), both running Android 16 too.