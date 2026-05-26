TCL launches premium TV lineup in India with AI features

TCL T69D P7L C7L P8L specs

The T69D QLED comes with Dolby Vision and a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz DLG technology for smoother action.

The P7L brings Quantum Crystal tech plus ONKYO Hi-Fi sound and hands-free voice control.

The C7L flagship offers Mini LED tech with 2,176 dimming zones and up to 3,000 nits brightness for crisp visuals.

The top-tier P8L has a huge 98-inch screen with Dolby Vision IQ and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.