TCL launches premium TV lineup in India with AI features
Technology
TCL just rolled out its latest premium TV lineup in India, featuring the T69D QLED, P7L Premium QLED, C7L SQD Mini LED, and the massive P8L Premium QD Mini LED.
These TVs pack advanced displays, smart AI features, and immersive audio, perfect for gamers or anyone who loves binge-watching at home.
TCL T69D P7L C7L P8L specs
The T69D QLED comes with Dolby Vision and a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz DLG technology for smoother action.
The P7L brings Quantum Crystal tech plus ONKYO Hi-Fi sound and hands-free voice control.
The C7L flagship offers Mini LED tech with 2,176 dimming zones and up to 3,000 nits brightness for crisp visuals.
The top-tier P8L has a huge 98-inch screen with Dolby Vision IQ and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.