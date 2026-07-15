TCS and NVIDIA open autonomous engineering lab in Bengaluru
TCS just opened a new Autonomous Engineering Lab with NVIDIA at its Bengaluru campus, aiming to make AI-powered solutions for cars and factories more practical and widespread.
The idea is to help businesses move quickly from small experiments to real-world use, thanks to NVIDIA's top-tier AI technology.
TCS DriveSphere plus ADAS and manufacturing
The lab features TCS DriveSphere: a platform that uses digital twins and predictive analytics to boost how smart vehicles perform.
There are also systems for things like self-driving cars, advanced driver-assistance (ADAS), and smarter manufacturing tools like predictive maintenance and automated quality checks.
By blending NVIDIA's technology with TCS's know-how, the lab gives companies easier ways to add intelligence into their products and processes.