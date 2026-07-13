TCS CEO K Krithivasan says firms should maximize existing AI
TCS CEO K Krithivasan isn't too worried about people stressing over limited access to advanced artificial intelligence, or AI, models.
In his view, most companies haven't even tapped into what current AI can do yet.
He suggests businesses should focus on making the most of the tech they already have to actually boost productivity and see real results.
Krithivasan says integrators enable AI adoption
Krithivasan also pointed out that system integrators (like TCS) play a big role in helping companies use AI effectively, since they really get what customers need.
He highlighted TCS's approach of combining infrastructure, models, and experience for full solutions.
Even though revenue from AI projects can be unpredictable because of quick turnarounds, he's confident about the long-term impact and how fast companies are picking up on AI to improve their operations.