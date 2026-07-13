TCS CEO K Krithivasan says firms should maximize existing AI

Krithivasan says integrators enable AI adoption

Krithivasan also pointed out that system integrators (like TCS) play a big role in helping companies use AI effectively, since they really get what customers need.

He highlighted TCS's approach of combining infrastructure, models, and experience for full solutions.

Even though revenue from AI projects can be unpredictable because of quick turnarounds, he's confident about the long-term impact and how fast companies are picking up on AI to improve their operations.