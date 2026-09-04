Tea Board launches CHAAYANKAN to monitor tea plantations using AI
Technology
India's tea gardens are about to get a tech upgrade.
The new CHAAYANKAN project, launched by the Tea Board of India with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO and NIT Rourkela, will use AI, satellites, and drones to keep an eye on plantations, making it easier to spot crop stress and tackle pests.
Maps tea regions using hyperspectral imagery
Running from April 2026 to March 2029, CHAAYANKAN will map major tea regions using high-tech tools like hyperspectral imagery and drone surveys.
All this data will help predict pest outbreaks, track plant health, and estimate green-leaf yields.
The Tea Board will provide technical and field-level support and facilitate data integration, hopefully making your next cup of chai even better.