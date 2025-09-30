Teardrop-shaped jet with virtual windows is coming
Otto Aerospace is developing the Phantom 3500, a private jet that skips traditional windows for a sleek teardrop shape and digital "supernatural vision" panels.
Instead of peering out real windows, you get high-res virtual views powered by cameras—so it's all about immersive tech and better aerodynamics.
Flexjet is already on board, ordering 300 jets worth an estimated $5.85 billion based on market pricing.
First flights are planned for 2027, with deliveries rolling out by 2030.
What's next for Otto and the Phantom 3500
Flexjet is ramping up its luxury fleet after raising $800 million, as more wealthy Americans look to fly private.
Otto isn't stopping at private jets—they want to use the Phantom design for bigger regional planes too, eyeing a slice of the $43 billion business jet market (with a little help from Florida's $515 million incentive).
If you're into futuristic travel or aviation tech, this could be one to watch!