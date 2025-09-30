Teardrop-shaped jet with virtual windows is coming

What's next for Otto and the Phantom 3500

Flexjet is ramping up its luxury fleet after raising $800 million, as more wealthy Americans look to fly private.

Otto isn't stopping at private jets—they want to use the Phantom design for bigger regional planes too, eyeing a slice of the $43 billion business jet market (with a little help from Florida's $515 million incentive).

If you're into futuristic travel or aviation tech, this could be one to watch!