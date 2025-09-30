Next Article
Giant asteroid zooming past Earth next year: NASA
Technology
NASA says a 54-foot-wide asteroid, called 2025 SA3, is set to fly by Earth on September 30, 2025.
It'll be moving at about 28968km per hour but will stay a safe distance—over six times farther than the Moon.
Aten group of asteroids
2025 SA3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids that cross Earth's orbit.
NASA confirms it's way too small and too far away to be risky right now.
Still, scientists keep an eye on these space rocks in case their paths ever change.
India teams up with NASA
Its flyby is a reminder of why tracking near-Earth objects matters.
India is also stepping up its game by teaming up with NASA and other agencies to boost research and stay ready for any future threats from space.