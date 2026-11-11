Tech company rejection email criticizes candidate's heavy AI tools use
A tech company's rejection email is making waves online after calling out a candidate for leaning heavily on AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini during a coding test.
When asked to explain the architecture behind the code, the candidate reportedly replied, "Actually, let me give you some context first."
This raises questions about whether using AI too much can hurt real coding skills.
Email quote sparks debate over AI
The email said, "Unfortunately, we're looking for someone who can explain their own technical decisions."
The story sparked debate: some say basic coding know-how still matters, while others joked maybe an AI wrote the rejection note itself.
It's got people thinking about how to balance using AI with actually understanding what you're building.