Tech employees urge US government to back global AI rules
Over 1,100 employees from big tech names like Meta, OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are asking the US government to support global rules for advanced AI.
Their message: as AI gets smarter fast, we need real safeguards so things don't get out of hand.
The Pacing the Frontier initiative highlights that current safety checks might not keep up with how quickly AI is evolving.
OpenAI warns of rapid AI acceleration
Top voices like Meta's vice president of AI research, Dawn Song and Anthropic's co-founders joined this call.
OpenAI put it simply on X: "We believe that, at some point in the future, AI acceleration for frontier model development may be so high that the world will need to pace the rate of AI advancement."
Meanwhile, NVIDIA teamed up with Adobe and CrowdStrike after a recent security scare in the AI world. They're working together on better tools to keep AI development responsible and secure.