Tech leaders revise AI job forecasts to emphasize human roles
Big names in tech are reworking their predictions about AI and jobs.
Instead of the old "robots will take all our jobs" story, leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman now admit they underestimated how much humans matter in making AI actually work at companies.
Executives and surveys see job growth
Anthropic's Dario Amodei, who once expected big entry-level job losses, now highlights how AI can boost efficiency without always causing layoffs (though he still sees some risk).
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Andy Jassy believe smart use of AI could create new roles instead of cutting them.
Recent surveys back this up: fewer CEOs expect mass layoffs, and companies investing heavily in AI have actually grown their teams faster than those that haven't.
Still, there are challenges ahead as businesses figure out how to blend people and tech smoothly.