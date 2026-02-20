Tech Mahindra's new AI model helps students learn in Hindi

Tech Mahindra just dropped an 8-billion parameter Hindi-first AI model, aiming to make learning way more accessible for students across India. Launched at the India AI Impact Summit with help from NVIDIA, this upgraded LLM is designed to help students understand tough subjects—think physics—in their own language.

To make sure the AI really gets Hindi and its dialects, Tech Mahindra built it using NVIDIA's NeMo tools and created 500 million synthetic tokens.

This helps the model work smoothly even where real data is scarce.

Project Indus isn't just about cool tech—it's about making good learning resources available to all, no matter where you live or your background.

The new LLM personalizes learning so more students can keep up and succeed.

NVIDIA's enterprise platform keeps things reliable and ready for big-scale use.

As NVIDIA VP John Fanelli put it, this partnership means "production-ready performance" for Project Indus—so students and teachers can count on it.