Tech Transparency Project finds US teens access AI nude apps
A new Tech Transparency Project (TTP) report found that American teens can still get their hands on apps that use AI to create fake nude images, even with parental controls turned on.
The study set up accounts as 13-year-olds and uncovered 135 apps that let users remove clothing or swap faces onto nude bodies, raising big concerns about how easily this tech is slipping through the cracks.
Developers mislabel apps, Apple, Google act
Turns out, some developers label their adult content as safe for minors, and some even label it as appropriate for minors.
Because of these loopholes, many of these harmful apps stay up despite supposed protections.
After TTP contacted Apple, the company implemented changes that strengthened content moderation guidelines, and Google said it takes proactive steps to detect and remove apps with harmful content.