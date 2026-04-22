Tech2.com relaunches with new look mixing AI and human expertise
Technology
Tech2.com, one of India's earliest tech news sites, is back with a new look and a big focus on artificial intelligence.
The goal? To mix smart AI features with real human expertise, so you get trusted tech news and advice that actually helps you make decisions in today's fast-moving digital world.
Tech2.com adds Indian languages under News18
The relaunch isn't just about shiny new tech; it also means Tech2.com will offer content in major Indian languages.
As part of News18's digital family (alongside Cricketnext, Showsha, and Local18), Tech2 is doubling down on making quality tech coverage more accessible to everyone who wants to stay ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.